Triad Group Plc (LON:TRD) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

Triad Group Plc (LON:TRD) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Triad Group stock opened at GBX 35 ($0.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and a PE ratio of 6.57. Triad Group has a one year low of GBX 32.30 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 56.50 ($0.74). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 44.80.

Get Triad Group alerts:

Triad Group (LON:TRD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported GBX (2.55) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter.

Triad Group Plc provides IT consultancy, solution, and resourcing services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; development and engineering; software and product design; program and project delivery; and support, operations, and maintenance services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Triad Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triad Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.