Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 118.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

UBP stock opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $774.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.28. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In related news, Director Catherine U. Biddle bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $695,970.00. Insiders own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBP. TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

