Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (LON:ATS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.10

Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (LON:ATS) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
ATS stock opened at GBX 342.30 ($4.50) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Artemis Alpha Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 336.91 ($4.43). The stock has a market capitalization of $136.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 312.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 289.19.
Artemis Alpha Trust Company Profile
