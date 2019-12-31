Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (LON:ATS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.10

Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (LON:ATS) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ATS stock opened at GBX 342.30 ($4.50) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Artemis Alpha Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 336.91 ($4.43). The stock has a market capitalization of $136.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 312.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 289.19.

Artemis Alpha Trust Company Profile

Artemis Alpha Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

