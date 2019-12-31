Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Mack Cali Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Mack Cali Realty has a payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mack Cali Realty to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

NYSE CLI opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.05. Mack Cali Realty has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $24.88.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $131.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.85 million. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mack Cali Realty in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mack Cali Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

