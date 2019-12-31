Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.
Mack Cali Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Mack Cali Realty has a payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mack Cali Realty to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.
NYSE CLI opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.05. Mack Cali Realty has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $24.88.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mack Cali Realty in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mack Cali Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.82.
About Mack Cali Realty
One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.
