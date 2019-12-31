Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst PLC (ASCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASCI) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst’s previous dividend of $1.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ASCI stock opened at GBX 344 ($4.53) on Tuesday. Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.04 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 343.60 ($4.52). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 310.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 289.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.06 million and a P/E ratio of -104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Dividend History for Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst (LON:ASCI)

Latest News

