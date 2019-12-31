Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst PLC (ASCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASCI) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst’s previous dividend of $1.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of ASCI stock opened at GBX 344 ($4.53) on Tuesday. Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.04 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 343.60 ($4.52). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 310.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 289.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.06 million and a P/E ratio of -104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.
About Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst
