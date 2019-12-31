Ink Protocol (XNK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $204,094.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $204,094.00 and approximately $48,633.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, COSS, Bancor Network and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00192000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.08 or 0.01322166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025076 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00122650 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,379,411 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bancor Network, COSS, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

