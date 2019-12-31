Egretia Trading Down 11.2% This Week (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last week, Egretia has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Egretia has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and $1.86 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinEx, OKEx and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00192000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.08 or 0.01322166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025076 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00122650 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia’s launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,308,472 tokens. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, Hotbit, OKEx, CoinEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

