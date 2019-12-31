Stealth (XST) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,994.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $2,994.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.0600 or 0.00000825 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004568 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001351 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008938 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00051355 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,308,012 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

