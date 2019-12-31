GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) Receives $8.40 Average PT from Analysts

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLYC. Roth Capital dropped their price target on GlycoMimetics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. AXA lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 930,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 16.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $247.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.68.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

