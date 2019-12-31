PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Receives $34.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Also, Chairman Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $460,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,628 shares of company stock worth $7,227,061. Corporate insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 8.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $33.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.99. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.26. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $436.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

