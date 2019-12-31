Brokerages Set Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Target Price at GBX 207.86

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 207.86 ($2.73).

KGF has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 184 ($2.42) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kingfisher to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of LON KGF opened at GBX 218.50 ($2.87) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 212.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 209.62. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of GBX 185.90 ($2.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 268.20 ($3.53).

In other news, insider Mark Seligman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £20,200 ($26,571.95). Also, insider Bernard Bot acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £104,000 ($136,806.10).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

