Analysts Set HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Price Target at $56.77

Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $49.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.95. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from HollyFrontier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

In other news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $370,794.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,909 shares of company stock worth $2,844,988 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 244.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after acquiring an additional 827,015 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,278,000 after acquiring an additional 53,097 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 13,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

