CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives $16.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of research firms have commented on CTMX. Wedbush downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,352,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,283,000 after purchasing an additional 330,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,671,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,973,000 after purchasing an additional 259,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 216,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

CTMX stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $388.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.18% and a negative return on equity of 90.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

