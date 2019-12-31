Amon (AMN) Market Cap Reaches $709,118.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Amon has a market capitalization of $709,118.00 and approximately $1,564.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bancor Network and IDEX. In the last seven days, Amon has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00192000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.08 or 0.01322166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025076 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00122650 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon’s launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 585,033,318 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

