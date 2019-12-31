Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.65.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIEN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 2nd. B. Riley set a $56.00 price objective on Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $76,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $75,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,762 shares of company stock worth $5,232,600. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.34. Ciena has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.28 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

