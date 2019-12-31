Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HURN. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.78 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.71.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $219.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, EVP Diane E. Ratekin sold 7,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $526,327.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,444.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $66,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,494.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2,794.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 258,855 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

