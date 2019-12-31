Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (EPA:SGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (EPA:SGO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €39.59 ($46.03).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.40 ($35.35) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Compagnie de Saint Gobain alerts:

Shares of EPA:SGO opened at €36.69 ($42.66) on Tuesday. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 52 week high of €52.40 ($60.93). The company’s 50 day moving average is €37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.19.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.