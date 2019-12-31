HorusPay (HORUS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded down 30.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, HorusPay has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX. HorusPay has a market cap of $230,625.00 and $1.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00192000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.08 or 0.01322166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025076 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00122650 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

