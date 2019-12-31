4NEW Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, 4NEW has traded down 8% against the dollar. 4NEW has a total market cap of $5,897.00 and approximately $1,111.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, BitForex, IDEX and Cobinhood.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00192000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.08 or 0.01322166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025076 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00122650 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Exrates, Hotbit, LATOKEN, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

