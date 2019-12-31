BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Consumer Edge

Investment analysts at Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Consumer Edge’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of BRBR opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

