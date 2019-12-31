JMP Securities Increases Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Price Target to $33.00

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 126.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sol Gel Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of SLGL stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $174.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.62. Sol Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.98% and a negative net margin of 223.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $17,471,000. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

