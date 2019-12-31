Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $130.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.62.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $108.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $97.91 and a 52-week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $123,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,108,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

