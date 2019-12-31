Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Declines By 8.7%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 3,100,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Shares of ACGL opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $43.02.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,584,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $406,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,338 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 72,036 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 329,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after purchasing an additional 146,277 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,010.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 179,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 163,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 640,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

