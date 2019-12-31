Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the November 28th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $1,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,647,181 shares in the company, valued at $301,804,227.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $83,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,485.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,759 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,136 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 415.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,143,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,289,000 after buying an additional 921,510 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth approximately $38,898,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth approximately $24,328,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 23.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,070,000 after buying an additional 227,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 20.7% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,123,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,916,000 after buying an additional 192,869 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $86.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.91. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $88.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 1.62.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

