Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Short Interest Down 8.6% in December

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 2,450,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 214,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,283 shares in the company, valued at $626,354.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 43.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter worth about $147,000.

BCEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.68 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 58.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

