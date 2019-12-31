Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Short Interest Down 8.6% in December

Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,780,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 13,980,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.77. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $45.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. Analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.59.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

