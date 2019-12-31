Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,100,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 11,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of FITB opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,962,000 after purchasing an additional 442,099 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21,301.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,318,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,908,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,852,000 after purchasing an additional 453,840 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,673,000 after purchasing an additional 855,653 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

