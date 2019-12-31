Short Interest in Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Decreases By 8.6%

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 61,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $336,875.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,875.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chiasma by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Chiasma by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Chiasma by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chiasma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Chiasma by 461.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHMA opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66. Chiasma has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chiasma will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on Chiasma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

