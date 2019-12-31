Short Interest in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Decreases By 8.7%

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,330,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 13,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WAB shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

NYSE:WAB opened at $77.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In related news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $56,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth $99,000. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 43,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 432.2% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 47,092 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,492,000 after buying an additional 35,657 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

