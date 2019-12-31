Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 4,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,954,210,000 after purchasing an additional 88,933 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4,303.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $297,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,902 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $231,802,000 after purchasing an additional 22,086 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,081,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $215,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $182,184,000 after purchasing an additional 31,581 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $193.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $143.60 and a one year high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.59.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

