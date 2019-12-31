El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the November 28th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 242,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in El Paso Electric by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 509.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,958,000 after purchasing an additional 884,132 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 157.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Paso Electric during the third quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 77.5% during the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 45,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. El Paso Electric has a 52-week low of $47.99 and a 52-week high of $74.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.53.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $294.45 million during the quarter. El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 10.99%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.09%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, El Paso Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

