Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,440,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 107.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,661,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,663,000 after buying an additional 3,445,854 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $27,326,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,855,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,759,000 after buying an additional 874,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,451,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Analyst Recommendations for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

