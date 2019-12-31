Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Communications Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Shares of JCS opened at $6.16 on Friday. Communications Systems has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $58.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. Communications Systems had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Communications Systems will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott Fluegge sold 5,489 shares of Communications Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $34,416.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,664 shares of company stock worth $59,174. 21.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Communications Systems by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 663,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 134,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Communications Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Communications Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Communications Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

