Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) updated its first quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.39-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $159-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.43 million.Core Laboratories also updated its Q4 2019
After-Hours guidance to 0.37-0.38 EPS.
CLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ABN Amro downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America set a $48.00 target price on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.75.
Shares of CLB opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $75.63.
Core Laboratories Company Profile
Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.
