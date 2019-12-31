Value and Income Trust plc (VIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Value and Income Trust plc (LON:VIN) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON VIN opened at GBX 273.98 ($3.60) on Tuesday. Value and Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 279.15 ($3.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 261.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 257.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1,369.90.

Value and Income Trust Company Profile

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

