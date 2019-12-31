Value and Income Trust plc (VIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Value and Income Trust plc (LON:VIN) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON VIN opened at GBX 273.98 ($3.60) on Tuesday. Value and Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 279.15 ($3.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 261.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 257.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1,369.90.
Value and Income Trust Company Profile
