Experian plc (EXPN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,546 ($33.49) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion and a PE ratio of 31.90. Experian has a 1 year low of GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,641 ($34.74). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,506.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,471.56.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank raised Experian to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Experian in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,404.44 ($31.63).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

