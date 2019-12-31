Zacks: Analysts Expect DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) to Post $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) to post $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. DXC Technology reported earnings of $2.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on DXC. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 23.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,403,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,824 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 51.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,957,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,155 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 133.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,199,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,773 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 369.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,529,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 133.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,335,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

