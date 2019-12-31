Analysts Set SoftBank Group Corp – (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Price Target at $20.90

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp – (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.90.
SFTBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SoftBank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SoftBank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.
OTCMKTS:SFTBY opened at $21.52 on Friday. SoftBank Group has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $28.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.66.
About SoftBank Group
SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.
