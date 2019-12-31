Analysts Set SoftBank Group Corp – (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Price Target at $20.90

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp – (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.90.

SFTBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SoftBank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SoftBank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:SFTBY opened at $21.52 on Friday. SoftBank Group has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $28.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.66.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that SoftBank Group will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.