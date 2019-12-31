Analysts Set Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Price Target at $63.83

Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRP. Bank of America began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

NYSE TRP opened at $52.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. Tc Pipelines has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $53.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 76.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Tc Pipelines by 115.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Tc Pipelines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,136,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,825,000 after acquiring an additional 50,733 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 1.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,159,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $504,736,000 after acquiring an additional 119,934 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 102.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after acquiring an additional 200,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

