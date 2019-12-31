Brokerages Set Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Target Price at $24.88

Shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.88.

CONN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens dropped their price target on Conn’s from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,428,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,091,000 after purchasing an additional 57,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Conn’s by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,094,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,321,000 after purchasing an additional 183,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Conn’s by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after buying an additional 186,498 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Conn’s by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 485,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 95,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Conn’s by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $353.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $27.57.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $377.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.29 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Conn’s will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

