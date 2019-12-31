Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:PUB opened at $29.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $567.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.68. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $33.05.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 32.15%. On average, analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck sold 1,198 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $101,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,372 shares of company stock worth $1,221,949. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after acquiring an additional 113,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

