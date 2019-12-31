Brokerages Set Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target at $16.75

Shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.09. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $632.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Green Plains will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wayne Hoovestol sold 80,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,152,063.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,890.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,865 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,458 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 34,363 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 26,928 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Green Plains by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the third quarter valued at about $863,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

