Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Will Post Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to announce earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($1.02). La Jolla Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($1.73) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($4.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($4.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($2.49). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 683.88% and a negative return on equity of 715.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LJPC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 97.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.84. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.