Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Will Post Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to announce earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($1.02). La Jolla Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($1.73) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($4.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($4.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($2.49). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 683.88% and a negative return on equity of 715.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LJPC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 97.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.84. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: Analysts Expect DXC Technology Co to Post $1.10 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect DXC Technology Co to Post $1.10 Earnings Per Share
Analysts Set SoftBank Group Corp – Price Target at $20.90
Analysts Set SoftBank Group Corp – Price Target at $20.90
Analysts Set Tc Pipelines Lp Price Target at $63.83
Analysts Set Tc Pipelines Lp Price Target at $63.83
Brokerages Set Conn’s Inc Target Price at $24.88
Brokerages Set Conn’s Inc Target Price at $24.88
Peoples Utah Bancorp Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Peoples Utah Bancorp Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Brokerages Set Green Plains Inc Price Target at $16.75
Brokerages Set Green Plains Inc Price Target at $16.75


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report