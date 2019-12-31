Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG)

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 1,432 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,114% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BGG. ValuEngine raised shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of BGG opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Briggs & Stratton has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $14.51.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.06. Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Briggs & Stratton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Briggs & Stratton will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Briggs & Stratton’s payout ratio is currently -62.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 14.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 68.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 10.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Briggs & Stratton during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

