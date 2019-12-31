DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Receives $9.43 Average PT from Brokerages

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOYU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.90 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,179,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter worth $25,710,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOYU opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $11.88.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. The company’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DouYu International will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

