Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG)

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 399 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 533% compared to the average volume of 63 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Briggs & Stratton during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 53.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 68.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 14.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Briggs & Stratton during the third quarter worth about $105,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

BGG stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $251.08 million, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.18. Briggs & Stratton has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.14 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.50%.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

