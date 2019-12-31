Henry Schein Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 1,944 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,638% compared to the average daily volume of 52 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

In other Henry Schein news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 21,370 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,470,897.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,863 shares in the company, valued at $9,970,920.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Brons sold 1,758 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $121,899.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,236.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,655 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,585 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Henry Schein by 101.3% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 24.9% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $65,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $184,000.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $72.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average is $65.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

