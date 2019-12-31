Dillard’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 2,515 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,623% compared to the average volume of 146 call options.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $73.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $47.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other news, Director H. Lee Hastings III sold 3,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $216,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the second quarter worth $875,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 836.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 142,300 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Dillard’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 66.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 57,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 22,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 73.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

