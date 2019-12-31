Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 878 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,055% compared to the average daily volume of 76 call options.

NYSE:KIM opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.56. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $21.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.51 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 33.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.07.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.