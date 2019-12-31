EQT Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 20,406 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,075% compared to the typical daily volume of 938 call options.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. EQT has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $951.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EQT will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. EQT’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQT. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised EQT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.95.

In other EQT news, insider (Mick) O’brien Michael 16,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EQT by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,484,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,832,000 after purchasing an additional 788,694 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,579,000. Share Andrew L. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Share Andrew L. now owns 5,753,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,212,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P raised its stake in shares of EQT by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,994 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,628,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,247,000 after purchasing an additional 55,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.